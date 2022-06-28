NBC/TV6 airs musical performances and July 4th fireworks celebration

NEW YORK, New York (KWQC) -NBC’s 46th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” returns for a dazzling night of fireworks, star-studded musical performances and appearances by special guests.

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City’s summer skyline. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance. Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening. NBC News’ “TODAY” anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer co-host the evening.

The event will air Monday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and will stream on Peacock. An encore presentation will follow from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.\

The signature jaw-dropping pyrotechnic salute to America will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live and on television from coast to coast. This year’s revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City

An annual New York City tradition since 1976, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks continues to delight millions of spectators with its high-flying multi-sensory experience. The 46th edition of Macy’s Fireworks is conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. New shape effects that will wow spectators include tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year’s design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the total shells in this year’s show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layered presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge.

No Macy’s Fireworks show would be complete without a dazzling tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy’s Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square,” thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

In an effort to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present special with a live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. This year’s broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals and performances.

