Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of Scott Street at 11:05 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Police say officers found a scene when they arrived.

Police say a 19-year-old man has serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police say he was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

