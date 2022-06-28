Police: Galesburg woman charged with theft, identity theft

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was arrested after police say she collected over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states.

The Galesburg Police Department on June 22, arrested 57-year-old Diane J. Wall on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wall is charged with theft over $100,000, a Class X felony, theft over $500,000, a Class 1 felony, two counts theft $10,000- $100,00, Class 1 felony, three counts of identity theft under $300, Class 4 felony, identity theft over $100,000, a Class X felony, and two counts identity theft $10,000 - $100,000, Class 1 felony.

The Galesburg police with the US Inspector General’s Office and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office started an investigation in June 2021 after a Galesburg address got a “significant amount” of unemployment benefits, according to a media release.

The address was collecting US Pandemic Unemployment benefits from multiple US states, including Illinois, Nevada, California and Maryland, for months totaling $529,173 from one of multiple banking institutions, according to police. Benefit accounts were also given by mailed prepaid cards, and funds were withdrawn mainly in the Galesburg area.

Wall had a significant amount of identity paperwork, US government-funded debit cards, and ledger data reasonably indicating organized, thorough bookkeeping procedures, police said. The bookkeeping showed a total amount larger than the total $529,173 at one bank.

According to police, evidence shows a larger network of criminal enterprise and involves more individuals and potentially foreign actors.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Wall is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

