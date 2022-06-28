Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X felony; and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.(KWQC/ Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday for the death of his 2-month-old infant, according to police.

Bryson A. Hall, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X felony; and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

The Moline Police Department responded to Genesis Medical Center – Silvis Campus on May 24, for an unresponsive infant that was taken to the hospital by the parents, according to a media release.

The baby had traumatic brain injuries, according to police. The baby was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital but died from her injuries on June 14.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation – Juvenile Division investigated for a month, police said. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed charges and issued a warrant on June 23, for the arrest of Hall.

According to police, Hall turned himself into the Rock Island County Jail Tuesday, police said. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
Police investigate after a shooting Monday in Rock Island
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
police lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday
Police and Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities paid for over 300 firearms spending $22,500 in less...
Moline police recover over 300 guns in weekend buyback
A Burlington, Iowa man is behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a pizza...
Burlington man arrested after robbing pizza delivery driver, police say