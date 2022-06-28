Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Monday for the death of his 2-month-old infant, according to police.

Bryson A. Hall, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X felony; and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

The Moline Police Department responded to Genesis Medical Center – Silvis Campus on May 24, for an unresponsive infant that was taken to the hospital by the parents, according to a media release.

The baby had traumatic brain injuries, according to police. The baby was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital but died from her injuries on June 14.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation – Juvenile Division investigated for a month, police said. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed charges and issued a warrant on June 23, for the arrest of Hall.

According to police, Hall turned himself into the Rock Island County Jail Tuesday, police said. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.