Police Presence in Davenport Monday night
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple police officers responded to an area near the intersection of Pershing Avenue & East Dover Court in Davenport Monday night.
A TV6 crew arrived on the scene around 11:45 p.m. to find multiple officers searching the area with flashlights.
The Davenport Police Department tells TV6 to expect a formal release on the situation soon.
This is developing story. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.