Pride Month book selections

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -June is Pride Month and Rock Island’s The Artsy Bookworm spotlights and recommends some excellent reads that address various aspects of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tamara Felden from The Artsy Bookworm mentions some great titles that fit the category and touches on how to be a better ally throughout the year.

The bookstore owner also talks about her latest fundraiser which is all about her dream of putting three books into the hands of every single second grade student at Rock Island Academy by the time school resumes in the fall of 2022. At the time of publication, it was at approximately 45% of the goal.

Watch the interview to learn more about the Pride Month selections and how to support her initiative.

The IndieGoGo campaign to raise $1810.25 (representing the cost of the books with 100% going toward book purchases at cost). Felden maintains that if the fundraiser goes above the goal, the project will expand to other grades.

To contribute, Tamara says interested parties can donate in-store, online at a GoGo campaign, or follow (to get more info) The Artsy Bookworm on Facebook (see below).

The Artsy Bookworm / 1319 30th Street/ Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-0278 / Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookwormqc

