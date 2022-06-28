QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately.

The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open.

In the post, the business says it is looking to relocate elsewhere in Iowa.

Bayside Bistro has been opened at its Village location since 2018.

The owners plan to announce a customer appreciation day at the Davenport location sometime this week.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.