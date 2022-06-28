Simmons Street closed to through traffic

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Simmons Street between Prairie and Kellogg Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for sanitary sewer repairs, weather permitting according to a press release from the City of Galesburg.

The release said the closure will remain in place until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, weather dependent.

