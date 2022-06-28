Advertisement

Simmons Street closed to through traffic

It is anticipated that the closure will remain in place until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5
Road Work
Road Work(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - Simmons Street between Prairie and Kellogg Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for sanitary sewer repairs, weather permitting according to a press release from the City of Galesburg.

The release said the closure will remain in place until 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, weather dependent.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
Police investigate after a shooting Monday in Rock Island
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

The annual meeting was held Tuesday.
Downtown Davenport Partnership reflects and looks ahead as fiscal year 2022 ends
The annual meeting was held Tuesday.
Downtown Davenport Partnership reflects and looks ahead as fiscal year 2022 ends
Kim McCool, Pet Ministry of John Vianney Catholic Church, with two of her beloved pets
Bettendorf church’s pet ministry to host pet loss support group meetings
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport