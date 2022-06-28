Advertisement

West Liberty School District athletic complex gets $500,000 donation from West Liberty Foods

The company donated $500,000 to the West Liberty School District for a new athletic complex.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Plans for a state-of-the-art athletic complex for the West Liberty School District just got a big boost with a $500,000 donation from West Liberty Foods. The company is the largest business in the community and employs many of the families in the district.

The company’s board of directors, which consists of turkey growers from all over the State of Iowa, approved the donation, which will be spread over five years and requires the district to match the funds. The donation puts the district at 60-percent of its total fundraising goal of $2 million. Fundraising started in March of this year.

The district plans include a new football field, all new outdoor fields, concession area, and track, and a new state-of-the-art indoor facility. The plan is to break ground sometime in August and begin construction on fields and facilities in the fall.

The district hopes to host their first event in the new complex by fall of 2023.

