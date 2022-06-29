Advertisement

AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.(Anastasiia Stiahailo from Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on breastfeeding.

The group still recommends breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby’s life, but now also supports continued breastfeeding of age 2 and older.

The AAP says breastmilk provides significant health benefits to babies.

While breastfeeding may not be an option for everyone, any amount of breast milk is better than none, and the longer a baby is breastfed, the better, according to the AAP.

The group is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.

It’s urging policy change to address the persisting stigma and workplace obstacles that can make it difficult for mothers who want to continue breastfeeding beyond a year.

This is the AAP’s first update to its breastfeeding guidance in ten years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest