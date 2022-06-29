Advertisement

Illinois Gov. Pritzker wins Dem nomination to seek 2nd term

Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago...
Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago April 22, 2022.(Mike Miletich)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for reelection. Pritzker on Tuesday defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles.

The billionaire business owner is seeking his second term in office.

Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field.

Farmer and state lawmaker Darren Bailey is the front-runner for the GOP nomination. He’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

