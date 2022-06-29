Appointments are filling up for the Rock Island County Health Department kids vaccination clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the first Wednesday Rock Island County Health officials will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to children 6 months to 4-years-old.

So far appointments are booked until Aug. 24, 2022. Officials say once appointments are back available, call 309-794-7080.

Janet Hill of the Rock Island County Health Department says they are one of the main providers of vaccines in the country for children, therefore nurses and staff are fully prepared to take care of the demand.

Hill goes on to say if there are children a little anxious about receiving a vaccine, officials are willing to calmly talk kids through the process.

“It may hurt a little bit, but it’s really important that they that they get vaccinated to keep them saves, keep them safe. And I think that children understand that, you know, this is a really grown up decision that they’re making.” Hill goes on to say, “so any child that comes to the clinic that I see is a little anxious, I just talked to them about their, you know, their big boy or big girl decisions.”

Officials say post vaccination, if a child is experiencing arm pain, “you can give them Advil or Tylenol for infant and children’s doses after the vaccination. We don’t recommend that you give that to them before because that may suppress their immune response,” said Hill.

Those who book an appointments for Wednesday morning, kids will get the Pfizer vaccine and during the afternoon, kids will get the Moderna vaccine.

Health officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be given in three doses.

There will be a three week interval between the first tow and an eight week wait after the 2nd dose.

The Moderna vaccine, will give two doses, with 28 days in between the two.

Officials say appointments will be back available soon, in the meantime there are other options to get vaccinations for children in the Quad Cities.

