Advertisement

Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republicans have chosen conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for governor this fall.

Bailey defeated five other Republicans on Tuesday to win the nomination.

Pritzker, who easily defeated a largely unknown candidate, is seeking his second term.

Bailey is a farmer from Xenia. He is a staunch abortion opponent who raised his statewide profile by opposing restrictions Pritzker put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey on Saturday. That support may hurt Bailey in a general election for a state where voters rejected Trump by double digits in 2016 and 2020.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Rock Island police are investigating after a shooting Monday.
Police investigate after a shooting Monday in Rock Island
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

The Moline Police Department took in more than 300 firearms during its Gun Buyback program...
Moline gun buyback event a big success, police say
Gov. JB Pritzker highlights a bond credit rating upgrade during a press conference in Chicago...
AP: Illinois Gov. Pritzker wins Dem nomination to seek 2nd term
First Alert Forecast - Some showers and storms dropping through the QCA later this evening/tonight
The annual meeting was held Tuesday.
Downtown Davenport Partnership reflects and looks ahead as fiscal year 2022 ends