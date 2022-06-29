Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The 4th of July is less than a week away and that means shooting off fireworks to celebrate! The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly.

“For consumer fireworks the main thing is to not let kids or teenagers set off fireworks because of the danger of the fireworks. When a firework does not go off as expected you should stay away from that firework preferably for a period of time, put it in a bucket of water” said Steve Knorrek, Fire Chief of Bettendorf.

The fire department always encourages people to go to a public firework show put on by professionals instead of shooting off your own fireworks. They also want to remind everyone to look into the specific firework laws in the area they live in or in the area they will be celebrating the 4th of July.

