Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package

WASHINGTON (KWQC) - Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) helped advance out of Committee a comprehensive energy and water funding bill which would bring significant federal investments to communities in Northwest and Central Illinois.

“Strong, modern and updated infrastructure is critical to our families and communities,” said Bustos in the press release she sent out, “And for our family farmers, a vital part of our infrastructure is our locks and dams and supporting a reliable waterway system. I’m proud that the investments in this package are investments in the economic success of the Heartland, and I’m proud to support today’s legislation to bring these investments home.”

Bustos secured the following priorities in the package:

$49.3 Million to Update and Rebuild Locks & Dams: An additional $49.3 million in funding for the Upper Mississippi River Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) to continue to support a program critical to our farmers and producers. This funding was secured by Congresswoman Bustos through the Community Project Funding process. The package continues to build on funding provided through last year’s Appropriations package, as well as support provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

$4 Million to Build a Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Savanna: This funding will help facilitate the construction of a new facility for Savanna, Illinois’ anaerobic digester project. The project works to break down food waste and produce renewable natural gas. This funding was secured by Congresswoman Bustos through the Community Project Funding process.

$30 Million to Support Alternative Fuels Research for Locomotives: An investment of $30 million to further the research, development and testing of low- or no-emission alternative fuels for locomotives, including ethanol and biodiesel.

$880 Million to support Carbon Capture, Utilization, Storage and Removal: $880 million for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies, including funding to support carbon dioxide removal.

Support for High Voltage Direct Current Transmission Projects: Support for high voltage direct transmission projects that connect regional power grids in order to help build renewable energy infrastructure.

$10 Million for Low-Carbon Fuels and Low-Carbon Engine Technologies: $10 million to support the research and development of new engines that integrate low-carbon fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.

Additional Bustos priorities included were:

Support for lower energy costs through the strengthening of America’s energy independence.

The creation of tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, with a focus on deploying clean energy technologies and the jobs of tomorrow in communities across the country.

More than $16 billion of transformative investments in clean energy and science to help develop clean, affordable and secure American energy.

Funding to rebuild our nation’s water infrastructure, which is critical to protecting communities, farmers and producers from more frequent and severe storms.

Strengthening of our national security by providing for a safe and secure nuclear deterrent and helping protect our environment by funding legacy nuclear cleanup work.

