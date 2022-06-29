Advertisement

Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package

This would bring significant federal investments to communities in Northwest and Central Illinois
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s issued a statement saying she’d ‘fallen short’ and would work to make the staff ‘truly inclusive.’ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWQC) - Today, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) helped advance out of Committee a comprehensive energy and water funding bill which would bring significant federal investments to communities in Northwest and Central Illinois.

“Strong, modern and updated infrastructure is critical to our families and communities,” said Bustos in the press release she sent out, “And for our family farmers, a vital part of our infrastructure is our locks and dams and supporting a reliable waterway system. I’m proud that the investments in this package are investments in the economic success of the Heartland, and I’m proud to support today’s legislation to bring these investments home.”

Bustos secured the following priorities in the package:

  • $49.3 Million to Update and Rebuild Locks & Dams: An additional $49.3 million in funding for the Upper Mississippi River Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program (NESP) to continue to support a program critical to our farmers and producers. This funding was secured by Congresswoman Bustos through the Community Project Funding process. The package continues to build on funding provided through last year’s Appropriations package, as well as support provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
  • $4 Million to Build a Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Savanna: This funding will help facilitate the construction of a new facility for Savanna, Illinois’ anaerobic digester project. The project works to break down food waste and produce renewable natural gas. This funding was secured by Congresswoman Bustos through the Community Project Funding process.
  • $30 Million to Support Alternative Fuels Research for Locomotives: An investment of $30 million to further the research, development and testing of low- or no-emission alternative fuels for locomotives, including ethanol and biodiesel.
  • $880 Million to support Carbon Capture, Utilization, Storage and Removal: $880 million for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technologies, including funding to support carbon dioxide removal.
  • Support for High Voltage Direct Current Transmission Projects: Support for high voltage direct transmission projects that connect regional power grids in order to help build renewable energy infrastructure.
  • $10 Million for Low-Carbon Fuels and Low-Carbon Engine Technologies: $10 million to support the research and development of new engines that integrate low-carbon fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.

Additional Bustos priorities included were:

  • Support for lower energy costs through the strengthening of America’s energy independence.
  • The creation of tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, with a focus on deploying clean energy technologies and the jobs of tomorrow in communities across the country.
  • More than $16 billion of transformative investments in clean energy and science to help develop clean, affordable and secure American energy.
  • Funding to rebuild our nation’s water infrastructure, which is critical to protecting communities, farmers and producers from more frequent and severe storms.
  • Strengthening of our national security by providing for a safe and secure nuclear deterrent and helping protect our environment by funding legacy nuclear cleanup work.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison
Anyone that can identify this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police...
Police investigate after hit-and-run crash injures child in Rock Island Sunday
File photo of police lights.
Deputies: Dubuque man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Jo Daviess Co.
The 4th of July is almost here, and fire officials are giving reminders for those wanting to...
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July