Colona Fire Department scrambles for resources regardless of failed ‘Rescue Tax’

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Residents in Henry County voted down a .1% tax increase for the Colona Community Fire Protection District during Tuesday’s primary election. Households in Colona would have seen their property taxes go up on average by $40, next year.

The vote failed by only 24 votes, according to preliminary results.

Regardless of the outcome at the polls, Fire Chief John Swan said they’ve been actively recruiting more volunteers in order to effectively protect the community.

“We’ll still be sweating bullets and I’m hoping the best for you,” Swan said. “Being your fire chief, I need to least tell you outright there is issues, especially during the daytime.”

Currently, during the daytime, the volunteer department only has two people active on its 24-person roster.

“We have two old, guys. I’m one,” Swan said. “We have a trustee that helps, but we don’t put on air packs. IDLH requires the young firefighter, 18 to 35 years old, someone, that can pass the physical to wear our air pack.”

With a new rescue tax levy, the department hoped to recruit two full-time paid first responders. According to Swan. about 80% of calls the department get are for rescues.

“Fire burns the same in a small town as it does in a large town, there’s no difference,” Swan said. “There’s that risk and threat to everyone. So we want our firefighters to be properly trained, which is going to take a lot of time and effort to get them trained.”

The referendum came as fire and rescue departments everywhere, volunteer and paid, struggle to find personnel. Swan said the department is scrambling for more resources.

“We’re trying to go for grants the SAFER Grant,” Swan said. “If we could get the SAFER Grant through FEMA, that means that we’ll maybe we’ll be able to put people on right away ... That doesn’t solve the long-term issues. Grants is short-term.”

Those interested in becoming a firefighter in Colona are encouraged to reach out directly to the Colona Fire Department either by phone at (309) 314-0939 or on their Facebook page.

