Advertisement

Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities.

Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who opened the first store in Logan, Utah.

Watch the first segment to enjoy her visit to Crumbl Cookes, 4036 E 53rd Street, Davenport.

In the second part video segment, Paula and Erik Maitland taste-test some of the cookies. We learn that some are best served warm and other varieties are best at a chilled temperature.

The establishment offers a rotating cookie menu that changes weekly. There are always 5 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy---but don’t fret, their famous milk chocolate cookies are always available.

If you’d like to contact the store for more information, call 563-275-2246 or e-mail ia.davenport@crumbl.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Northern Lights Tour with Holiday Vacations will be hosted by TV6's Morgan Ottier Nov. 5-11,...
Holiday Vacations’ Iceland tour hosted by Morgan Ottier is Nov. 5-11
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda’s Club to host free creative writing workshop to support emotional health on Thursday
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda's Club Writing Workshop is Thursday
Iceland's Northern Lights Tour
Holiday Vacations Iceland Northern Lights Tour Nov. 5-11