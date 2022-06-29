Crumbl Cookies now open in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities.

Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who opened the first store in Logan, Utah.

Watch the first segment to enjoy her visit to Crumbl Cookes, 4036 E 53rd Street, Davenport.

In the second part video segment, Paula and Erik Maitland taste-test some of the cookies. We learn that some are best served warm and other varieties are best at a chilled temperature.

The establishment offers a rotating cookie menu that changes weekly. There are always 5 different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy---but don’t fret, their famous milk chocolate cookies are always available.

If you’d like to contact the store for more information, call 563-275-2246 or e-mail ia.davenport@crumbl.com

