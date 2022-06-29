Advertisement

Democrats nominate Sorensen U.S. House 17th District

Eric Sorensen
Eric Sorensen(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Democrats nominated Eric Sorensen Tuesday night for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

The district is currently served by Democrat Cheri Bustos.

Sorensen is the chief meteorologist at WREX in Rockford. Some issues that Sorensen plans to tackle if he were elected are climate change, health care and investing in schools.

Read more about Sorensen’s campaign here.

