Deputies: Dubuque man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Jo Daviess Co.

File photo of police lights.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.

Cordero J. Davis, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class X felony; unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, unlawful delivery of cannabis, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful passion of cannabis, a Class 3 felony.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on June 28 about 8:34 p.m. for a lane violation on U.S. Route 20 at South Scout Camp Road, according to a media release.

Deputies made contact with the driver, later identified as Davis, who gave deputies the wrong name and date of birth, according to the release. Davis later identified himself to deputies properly.

According to deputies, Davis had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Cook County Circuit Court for a narcotics violation.

After having probable cause deputies searched Davis’s vehicle, deputies said. In the vehicle, officers found about 928 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1,567 grams of suspected cannabis, 50 grams of suspected heroin, eight grams of suspected cocaine and a large amount of money.

According to deputies, Davis was also cited for obstructing identification, driving while his license was suspended and improper lane usage.

Davis is being held to bail on the Cook County Warrant, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

