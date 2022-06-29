Advertisement

Gilda’s Club to host free creative writing workshop to support emotional health on Thursday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational workshop entitled “Creative Writing = Emotional Health” for anyone impacted by cancer.

This workshop will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse at 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101, and via Zoom.

Kelly Craft, Program Manager at Gilda’s Club, discusses the details of the creative/expressive writing workshop which draws out an individual’s inner writer which can be so helpful to people amid a cancer battle. Whether a person has a writing background or not, this workshop will set the foundation to begin or continue a writing journey.

Presenter David Richman will teach participants things like knowing your audience, determining what format is the best fit, basic writing practices, basics of structure, flow, showing vs. telling and more.

It offers a chance for participants to learn and explore personal creativity within a judgement-free environment where it will be possible to connect deeply with one’s inner self for healing.

This program will be offered both in-person and virtually over Zoom. The presenter, David Richman, is an author and creative writing teacher that will be joining the seminar virtually and will not be in-person. Whichever you prefer, RSVP via registration is required.

To register for the program or for questions please visit: gildasclubqc.org, call (563)-326-7504, e-mail gc@gildasclubqc.org, or visit here.

