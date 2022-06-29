‘Go Purple’ in June for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Each year in June, people across the world go purple to raise awareness and show support for the over 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Michele Green with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways in June such as wearing purple, lighting up with the color purple at night, displaying purple flowers, and sharing purple on social media.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:

● Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

● Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

● There are 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 11 million family and friends are providing care and support.

● In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are nearly 300,000 people living with the disease and nearly 500,000 caregivers.

Visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam for more information.

