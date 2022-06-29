Advertisement

‘Go Purple’ in June for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

‘Go Purple’ in June for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Each year in June, people across the world go purple to raise awareness and show support for the over 50 million individuals worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Michele Green with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is asking people to go purple in June to spread awareness and inspire action to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Local businesses, attractions, individuals and families can choose to go purple in a variety of ways in June such as wearing purple, lighting up with the color purple at night, displaying purple flowers, and sharing purple on social media.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s include:

● Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

● Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

● There are 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 11 million family and friends are providing care and support.

● In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are nearly 300,000 people living with the disease and nearly 500,000 caregivers.

Visit alz.org/thelongestday and alz.org/abam for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Northern Lights Tour with Holiday Vacations will be hosted by TV6's Morgan Ottier Nov. 5-11,...
Holiday Vacations’ Iceland tour hosted by Morgan Ottier is Nov. 5-11
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda’s Club to host free creative writing workshop to support emotional health on Thursday
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda's Club Writing Workshop is Thursday
Iceland's Northern Lights Tour
Holiday Vacations Iceland Northern Lights Tour Nov. 5-11