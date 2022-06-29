Holiday Vacations’ Iceland tour hosted by Morgan Ottier is Nov. 5-11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Of all the Holiday Vacations group tours Paula has talked about over the years on TV6, this is the first where she thought a map was required to explain.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier is hosting a tour to Iceland this November and discusses details with the assistance of Kristen Wells, Holiday Vacations.

Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic, located between Greenland and Europe. The nation is the most sparsely populated country in Europe. Reykjavik (ray’ ka vick) is the capital and largest city.

Iceland’s Northern Lights tour is coming up Nov. 5 - 11, 2022 and interested viewers can attend an interactive travel show on July 7 at 10 a.m. and receive a $100 coupon that can be put toward the cost of this or any other Holiday tour.

Discover Iceland’s best-known national treasures, mystical northern lights, ancient sagas, jaw-dropping landscapes (glaciers and volcanos), and unique traditions.

Call 1-888-867-2190 or visit HolidayVacations.com. Use keyword “QUAD” on the website to see all of the upcoming KWQC trips.

Holiday Vacations been in the travel business for almost 50 years and are one of the most trusted and reputable travel companies in the country and has partnered with KWQC-TV6 since 2007.

