Advertisement

Holiday Vacations’ Iceland tour hosted by Morgan Ottier is Nov. 5-11

Holiday Vacations Iceland Northern Lights Tour Nov. 5-11
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Of all the Holiday Vacations group tours Paula has talked about over the years on TV6, this is the first where she thought a map was required to explain.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier is hosting a tour to Iceland this November and discusses details with the assistance of Kristen Wells, Holiday Vacations.

Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic, located between Greenland and Europe. The nation is the most sparsely populated country in Europe. Reykjavik (ray’ ka vick) is the capital and largest city.

Iceland’s Northern Lights tour is coming up Nov. 5 - 11, 2022 and interested viewers can attend an interactive travel show on July 7 at 10 a.m. and receive a $100 coupon that can be put toward the cost of this or any other Holiday tour.

Discover Iceland’s best-known national treasures, mystical northern lights, ancient sagas, jaw-dropping landscapes (glaciers and volcanos), and unique traditions.

Call 1-888-867-2190 or visit HolidayVacations.com. Use keyword “QUAD” on the website to see all of the upcoming KWQC trips.

Holiday Vacations been in the travel business for almost 50 years and are one of the most trusted and reputable travel companies in the country and has partnered with KWQC-TV6 since 2007.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda’s Club to host free creative writing workshop to support emotional health on Thursday
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package