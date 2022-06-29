Advertisement

Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMPSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A United States Penitentiary Thompson inmate was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on murder, assault, and possession of a weapon after the death of another inmate.

Houston A. Clyde, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford. Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 27, 2020, Clyde stabbed his cellmate numerous times with a weapon, resulting in fatal injuries.

The charges are punishable by life in prison.

John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI announced the three-count indictment. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package
Anyone that can identify this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police...
Police investigate after hit-and-run crash injures child in Rock Island Sunday
File photo of police lights.
Deputies: Dubuque man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Jo Daviess Co.
The 4th of July is almost here, and fire officials are giving reminders for those wanting to...
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July