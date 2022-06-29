Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison

THOMPSON, Ill. (KWQC) - A United States Penitentiary Thompson inmate was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on murder, assault, and possession of a weapon after the death of another inmate.

Houston A. Clyde, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Rockford. Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 27, 2020, Clyde stabbed his cellmate numerous times with a weapon, resulting in fatal injuries.

The charges are punishable by life in prison.

John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI announced the three-count indictment. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.

