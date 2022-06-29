Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs.

K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport.

Founded in New Jersey in 2006, K9 Resorts has 15 locations across the US, with 15 additional locations expected to open through the end of 2023.

The cage-free day care and boarding features spacious suites complete with bedding, meals, decoration and even Dog TV.

There are certain requirements your dog must meet to stay at the resort.

“In order to be boarded here, they to need to be updated on all their shots with any of the local veterinarians in the Quad Cities. Once they’re imputed into our computer system, we are all-inclusive so you can buy credits and those credits are used for either day care or boarding at any time,” said owner Nick Roman.

“We are all-inclusive, cage free. So we provide a service that the Quad Cities hasn’t really seen before.”

Nick Roman is a Prophetstown, Illinois native and had the idea of a different boarding service after drying to find a place to board his dogs.

“A few years ago we came up with the idea of doing something a little bit nicer for the Quad Cities and taking care of our pets in a way that hasn’t really been done before in the QC,” said Roman.

He stumbled upon K9 Resorts and knew it was something the Quad Cities needed, offering several different options than other boarding places.

“One is like the air purification system, the antimicrobial floors. We have all hospital-grade cleaners, air purifiers, things like that.”

Many people decided to get a dog throughout the pandemic.

“Prior to COVID, 52% of people owned dogs. After COVID, we’re at 70% people in the United States own dogs. So a lot of people stayed home and purchased pets because they had a lot of one-on-one time with them,” said Roman.

Now that more people are traveling, they’re looking to board their pets, like Jill Pepper.

She took a tour of the resort and liked what she saw for her two dogs, Bug and Beans.

“Specifically, what we were looking for was some place that had rooms that weren’t cages. Just, you know, worrying about our dogs and the cages. And some place where the dogs could room together and kind of get spoiled and get some exercise,” said Pepper.

If your dog has any special needs or medication, the staff will accommodate.

“We will make sure that we pamper your pup and take care of them in any way we can.” “I’m really excited to bring our dogs here and they’ve got what we’re looking for,” said Roman.

K9 resorts will be hosting a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tours of the resort will be offered, along with free food, prizes and giveaways.

Click here for the K9 Resorts website, and here for the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.