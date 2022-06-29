Moline gun buyback event a big success, police say

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department took in more than 300 firearms during its Gun Buyback program Saturday.

The program, sponsored by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, was organized by officers with the department’s gun and crime prevention units, according to a media release.

The event encouraged citizens who had unwanted firearms to bring them to the police department for disposal. Crime Stoppers paid $100 for handguns/shotguns and $200 for magazine-fed rifles.

The event was a voluntary and anonymous program “allowing those who wished to dispose of unwanted firearms a safe and secure method of disposal through the police department,” police said in the release.

Officers found more than 40 cars lined up prior to the start of the event.

Crime Stoppers secured $22,500 in privately raised funds for the event. Those funds were exhausted in the first 50 minutes, according to police.

The police department took in 305 firearms in the following categories:

Rifles: 65

Handguns: 114

Magazine Fed Rifles: 13

Shotguns: 100

Semi-Automatic Shotguns: Six

Sawed-off shotguns: Two

3D printed handguns: Three

“Officers heard stories from dozens of participants about how they were grateful for the opportunity to dispose of unwanted firearms,” police said in the release. “Some were elderly individuals or others that had inherited firearms and had no interest in ownership. It was a great opportunity to remove these firearms from potentially being lost, stolen or burglarized. Police did refer several individuals to local firearms dealers for other options in some cases.”

The gun unit detectives are working to inventory the firearms, run serial numbers for wanted or stolen firearm hits and cross-check ballistics databases. Once the firearms are processed they will be destroyed, unless a stolen firearm is recovered and needs to be returned to a lawful owner, according to the release.

