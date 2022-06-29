Advertisement

More Heat & Humidity Ahead

Expect A Warm Stretch for the JDC & The July 4th Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s Pro-Am Day at the John Deere Classic, and that typically means heat and humidity. Expect abundant sunshine, along with very warm and muggy conditions during the day. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll put that forecast on repeat for Thursday, followed by a chance for showers and storms Friday, then sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 80′s. The July 4th holiday could mean lingering rain chances as highs return to the 90′s.

Stay safe in the heat and humidity.
Stay safe in the heat and humidity.(KWQC)

Keep heat safety rules in mind during the period as the heat index could rise into the 90′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and a bit more humid. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, warm and muggy. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy, hot and humid High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heat and HUMIDITY return Wednesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Comfortable Summer Sunshine For Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Comfortable Summer Weather Continues Tuesday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Sunny Start To The Week