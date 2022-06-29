More Heat & Humidity Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It’s Pro-Am Day at the John Deere Classic, and that typically means heat and humidity. Expect abundant sunshine, along with very warm and muggy conditions during the day. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to low 90′s. We’ll put that forecast on repeat for Thursday, followed by a chance for showers and storms Friday, then sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 80′s. The July 4th holiday could mean lingering rain chances as highs return to the 90′s.

Stay safe in the heat and humidity. (KWQC)

Keep heat safety rules in mind during the period as the heat index could rise into the 90′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and a bit more humid. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, warm and muggy. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Breezy, hot and humid High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.