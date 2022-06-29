Advertisement

One dead, one critically hurt in Jo Daviess County explosion

fire
fire
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman from Lena, Illinois has died after an explosion at a home during a bonfire. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, there was a 9-1-1 call into the dispatch center on Saturday, June 18 just before midnight. Investigators say there had been an explosion and subsequent fire at a home on East Greenvale Road.

The explosion was the result of a fuel barrel being placed on a bonfire, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said two people on scene were severely burned. Taylor Musser, 28, and Brian Musser, Jr., 41, were taken by ambulance to nearby landing zones to be airlifted to UW Madison University Hospital for treatment.

Less than one week after the explosion, on Friday, June 24, the sheriff’s department says Taylor Musser died from her injuries at the hospital. Brian Musser, Jr. remains in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

Latest News

One dead, one critically injured in Jo Daviess Co explosion, fire
Colona Fire Department scrambles for resources regardless of failed ‘Rescue Tax’
Colona Fire Department scrambles for resources regardless of failed ‘Rescue Tax’
Claire Peterson, JDC Executive Director
Retiring tournament director Clair Peterson leaves lasting legacy on John Deere Classic
Eric Sorensen
Democrats nominate Sorensen U.S. House 17th District