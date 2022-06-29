One dead, one critically injured in Jo Daviess Co explosion, fire
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead and another in critical condition after an explosion and fire at a residence on East Greenvale Road in Lena, Illinois.
Officials say the county sheriff’s office was notified via 911 at approximately 11:53 p.m. on June 18.
Investigators say Dispatch was advised the fire was the result of a fuel barrel being placed on a bonfire.
According to officials, upon arrival, two people were discovered to be severely burned during the explosion.
The two people have been identified as Taylor D. Musser & Brian D. Musser Jr., officials say.
Both were airlifted to UW Madison University Hospital for treatment, according to a press release.
Taylor Musser died on June 24 due to injuries sustained in the explosion , investigators report.
According to the release, Brian Musser remains in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
