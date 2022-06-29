Police investigate after hit-and-run crash injures child in Rock Island Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after a hit and run crash injured a child riding a bike Sunday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue for a hit-and-run crash that a child on a bike was hit.

The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later to Peoria for treatment of a broken leg, according to police. The child is stable.

Residential security cameras in the area recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue, according to police. The vehicle is a dark in color sedan, possibly a late-model Chevy Malibu.

Pictures and videos of this vehicle are available to view on the Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police ask anyone that can identify the vehicle or its driver is to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

