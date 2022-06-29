Advertisement

Police investigate after hit-and-run crash injures child in Rock Island Sunday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating after a hit and run crash injured a child riding a bike Sunday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue for a hit-and-run crash that a child on a bike was hit.

The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later to Peoria for treatment of a broken leg, according to police. The child is stable.

Residential security cameras in the area recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue, according to police. The vehicle is a dark in color sedan, possibly a late-model Chevy Malibu.

Pictures and videos of this vehicle are available to view on the Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police ask anyone that can identify the vehicle or its driver is to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Anyone that can identify this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police...
Anyone that can identify this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app(Rock Island Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Deputies: Dubuque man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Jo Daviess Co.
The 4th of July is almost here, and fire officials are giving reminders for those wanting to...
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July
drive thru testing paused.
Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday
The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not...
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July