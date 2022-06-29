Republicans nominate King for U.S. House 17th District

QUINCY (WGEM) - In Tuesday’s primary election, Illinois Republicans nominated Esther Joy King for Congress in the 17th District.

King was running against Charles Helmick Jr. for the Republican spot on the ticket.

The district is currently served by Democrat Cheri Bustos.

King’s website lists many of her priorities to focus on for when she gets sworn in. Some of those priorities include agriculture, healthcare, the second amendment, national security and more.

