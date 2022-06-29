Retiring tournament director Clair Peterson leaves lasting legacy on John Deere Classic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clair Peterson is retiring after twenty years as Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic. During Peterson’s tenure, the JDC has seen remarkable growth in charitable and economic impact. Peterson has also had tremendous success at attracting star golfers to play in the John Deere Classic. See more on Peterson’s lasting legacy in the video player.

