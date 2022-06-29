Advertisement

Retiring tournament director Clair Peterson leaves lasting legacy on John Deere Classic

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clair Peterson is retiring after twenty years as Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic. During Peterson’s tenure, the JDC has seen remarkable growth in charitable and economic impact. Peterson has also had tremendous success at attracting star golfers to play in the John Deere Classic. See more on Peterson’s lasting legacy in the video player.

