Rock Island student learn about Mississippi River on “floating classroom”

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Partners of Scott County Watersheds and Living Lands and Waters teamed up Tuesday to give local 6th-grade students a learning opportunity on the Mississippi River.

Participating children from the Spring Forward and Stepping Stones programs had the opportunity to learn about mussels, water quality, riparian habitats, and more- all while exploring the Mississippi River on a boat ride.

“It’s important that we protect it and getting these kids out here starting to at least foster that appreciation, start that wonder, that’s what’s the beginning of the protection from future generations,” said Kelsi Massengale, a coordinator with Partners of Scott County Watersheds, ”The kids love it. They have been able to have all these really unique experiences. Most of them wouldn’t have had these opportunities otherwise, so it’s a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ and a lot of excitement and curiosity. That’s what makes everything worth it. In the end, that’s the best part of the job, is seeing that spark in the kids when they really get to appreciate the resources and then tell you that they want to be scientists when they grow up. That’s pretty sweet.”

Partners of Scott County Watershed and Living Lands and Waters both work to improve the current conditions of our waters while also building the next generation of stewards to care for them.

More information can be found on Partners of Scott County Watersheds’ website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.