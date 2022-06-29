Advertisement

Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday

drive thru testing paused.
drive thru testing paused.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The drive-thru testing site at the Whiteside County Health Department will close early Thursday and remain closed until further notice.

The health department has been operating a drive-up, no appointment necessary SHIELD IL community testing site. It will close early at 1 p.m. Thursday and remain paused while health officials work with the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD IL regarding the future of the community testing program.

Until then, those in need of testing are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider or check with local pharmacies for testing options. Additional SHIELD IL testing sites can be found here: https://shieldillinois.com/get-tested/.

