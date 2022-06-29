Advertisement

YouthHope’s Camp Summit

The agency offers summer camps, retreats, and more
YouthHope QC Camp Summit
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -It is an amazing, life-changing experience surrounded by nature, good food, and positive role models while encountering God in a beautiful natural setting.

This mission of YouthHope is that kids and teens learn purpose, build character, and grow in faith. A big part of this includes filling summer days with activities offered during the Camp Summit programs.

Hannah Carr, Development Director, discusses all the many options available for the season including Summer Camps and YouthHope Retreats. The camp staff for this year’s programming are from all over the world and each bring unique cultural perspectives and an openness for students to talk and share.

Visit the website at https://www.youthhopeqc.org/ or call 309-762-4577 for more information. Viewers can support the agency’s mission by donating HERE.

Youth Hope / 3928 12th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265-3405 / 309-762-4577 / CONTACT PAGE

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

Northern Lights Tour with Holiday Vacations will be hosted by TV6's Morgan Ottier Nov. 5-11,...
Holiday Vacations’ Iceland tour hosted by Morgan Ottier is Nov. 5-11
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda’s Club to host free creative writing workshop to support emotional health on Thursday
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with...
Bustos secures multiple priorities in new energy and water package
Gilda's Club writing workshop
Gilda's Club Writing Workshop is Thursday
Iceland's Northern Lights Tour
Holiday Vacations Iceland Northern Lights Tour Nov. 5-11