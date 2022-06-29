YouthHope’s Camp Summit

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -It is an amazing, life-changing experience surrounded by nature, good food, and positive role models while encountering God in a beautiful natural setting.

This mission of YouthHope is that kids and teens learn purpose, build character, and grow in faith. A big part of this includes filling summer days with activities offered during the Camp Summit programs.

Hannah Carr, Development Director, discusses all the many options available for the season including Summer Camps and YouthHope Retreats. The camp staff for this year’s programming are from all over the world and each bring unique cultural perspectives and an openness for students to talk and share.

Visit the website at https://www.youthhopeqc.org/ or call 309-762-4577 for more information. Viewers can support the agency’s mission by donating HERE.

