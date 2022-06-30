After-dark Moonlight Chase in Eldridge returns on July 9

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 37th Annual Moonlight Chase is Eastern Iowa’s most unique road race and pinnacle event during the annual Eldridge Summer Festival.

Tabbitha Kramer discusses the fundraising run and the festival weekend. Live musical entertainment will be featured downtown on July 8 from 7-9 p.m. and July 9 from 5-7 p.m.

North Scott Maker’s Market will also be happening downtown on West Franklin during the day on July 9.

The 4-mile Moonlight Chase is held on the streets of Eldridge, beginning at 9 p.m. on North 2nd Street. The certified course is fast and flat with entertainment along the route (that is beautifully lit and lined with luminaries).

The event features two youth runs--1/4-mile and 1-mile--which start at 7: 30 p.m. before the 4-mile race takes off at 9 p.m.

Following the race, there is a party featuring live music and refreshments under the stars.

All proceeds from the Moonlight Chase go to support local civic projects and organizations like the Scott County Library System, the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department, Long Grove Fire Department, North Scott Post Prom, and Hometown Holiday.

Register online or print a registration form at www.moonlightchase.com or call 563-285-9965 for more information.

