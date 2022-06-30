Advertisement

After-dark Moonlight Chase in Eldridge returns on July 9

It is part of the Eldridge Summer Festival set for July 8-9
The 37th running of the Moonlight Chase in Eldridge is July 9
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The 37th Annual Moonlight Chase is Eastern Iowa’s most unique road race and pinnacle event during the annual Eldridge Summer Festival.

Tabbitha Kramer discusses the fundraising run and the festival weekend. Live musical entertainment will be featured downtown on July 8 from 7-9 p.m. and July 9 from 5-7 p.m.

North Scott Maker’s Market will also be happening downtown on West Franklin during the day on July 9.

The 4-mile Moonlight Chase is held on the streets of Eldridge, beginning at 9 p.m. on North 2nd Street. The certified course is fast and flat with entertainment along the route (that is beautifully lit and lined with luminaries).

The event features two youth runs--1/4-mile and 1-mile--which start at 7: 30 p.m. before the 4-mile race takes off at 9 p.m.

Following the race, there is a party featuring live music and refreshments under the stars.

All proceeds from the Moonlight Chase go to support local civic projects and organizations like the Scott County Library System, the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department, Long Grove Fire Department, North Scott Post Prom, and Hometown Holiday.

Register online or print a registration form at www.moonlightchase.com or call 563-285-9965 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
K9 Resorts opens in Davenport on July 9.
Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

Latest News

Violet Purple Shop in Coal Valley, IL
Purple Violet Shop is a flower store and so much more
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on theft charges
Tying allowance to completing chores
Why parents should tie a child’s allowance to chores
Steeped Coffee is a company that offers a delicious, eco-friendly, and mess-free way to make a...
Unusual (yet delicious) brewing method: Steeped Coffee