CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigate 3 adults, 7 puppies stolen near library

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating 10 American Bully dogs stolen near the Bettendorf Public Library.

According to police, they took a report on June 19, of three adults and seven puppy American Bullies nnnear the Bettendorf Public Library.

If you have information about the stolen dogs, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

