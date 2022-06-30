CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police investigate hit-and-run crash injures child Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured a child riding a bike Sunday.

According to police, about 5:32 p.m. Sunday responded to the 2300 block of 20th Avenue for a hit and run crash in which a child on a bike was hit.

The child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later to Peoria for treatment of a broken leg, according to police. The child is stable.

Residential security cameras in the area recorded a suspect vehicle traveling west on 20th Avenue, according to police. The vehicle is a dark in color sedan, possibly a late-model Chevy Malibu.

Pictures and videos of this vehicle are available to view on the Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a cash reward of $500 for information that solves this case. If you have information about the suspects, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

