CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on theft charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Paige Lafary, 30, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said she is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

