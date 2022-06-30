Advertisement

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday.
By Marianna Novak
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday.

Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center.

The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event venues in the area, the Telsrows made that goal a reality.

Their new event center will be built to accommodate all gatherings. Their custom building layout allows for all celebrations from weddings, graduations, birthdays, or corporate events.

The Rolling Meadows Event Center is built upon 5,000 square feet and will accommodate up to 275 seated guests for indoor gatherings, according to the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce. Their new look is timeless, clean, and soon open for business.

The Rolling Meadows Event Center is open for booking for the spring of 2023.

