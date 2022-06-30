Free Admission through July at Figge Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors.

Visitors from all over will have free access to exhibits. Cal and Jill Werner supported the generous gift to the public.

Figge’s recent exhibits include the Corn Zone; a suspension hung a glass-blown corn field, and the artistry work from John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist.

The Figge has events occurring all summer, including a free program called “Big Picture in the House” and special programming for “Thursdays at the Figge,” art classes, camps, and more. To learn more about their programs and events for the summer, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.