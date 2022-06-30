Advertisement

Headaches: When you should see a doctor

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Headache is one of the top 10 reasons people go to the hospital emergency department. It can be debilitating and frustrating for people who get them often. Dr. Niral Tilala, a family practitioner with Genesis Health System, says you should try over-the-counter medicines to treat a tension or migraine headache and always follow the directions. If that doesn’t work, or the medication stops working, you should see your doctor to discuss triggers, prescription pain medication or medication that could prevent headaches.

If a headache is severe, or if it is associated with other symptoms like dizziness, rising blood pressure, or confusion, you should go to the hospital emergency department to be checked out.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
K9 Resorts opens in Davenport on July 9.
Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Dr. Niral Tilala explains triggers and treatments for headaches
Headaches: Quad City doctor explains when you should see a doctor
From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors.
Free Admission through July at Figge Museum