Headaches: When you should see a doctor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Headache is one of the top 10 reasons people go to the hospital emergency department. It can be debilitating and frustrating for people who get them often. Dr. Niral Tilala, a family practitioner with Genesis Health System, says you should try over-the-counter medicines to treat a tension or migraine headache and always follow the directions. If that doesn’t work, or the medication stops working, you should see your doctor to discuss triggers, prescription pain medication or medication that could prevent headaches.

If a headache is severe, or if it is associated with other symptoms like dizziness, rising blood pressure, or confusion, you should go to the hospital emergency department to be checked out.

