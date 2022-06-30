Advertisement

How to remain safe in the heat at the JDC

By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Big crowds are expected at this week’s John Deere Classic, and there is always a concern about safety in the heat.

UnityPoint Health - Trinity said to watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including nausea, dizziness, and cramps, and to wear light-colored, breathable clothing.

“Make sure you drink plenty of water or other electrolyte solutions like Gatorade or Powerade. Make sure you take a break in the shade to cool off and make sure to watch your step because there are a lot of hills here also. We do have three medical tents available if anyone has medical issues here at the tournament. We also have EMS available to transport people to the hospital if they are seriously ill,” said Nathaniel Curl, emergency department physician at UnityPoint Health - Trinity.

UnityPoint Health - Trinity will have 18 employees, including nine emergency physicians, and about 25 volunteers onsite at the John Deere Classic.

