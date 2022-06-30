Advertisement

More Heat & Humidity Ahead

Expect more warmth for the Start for the JDC & The July 4th Weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine expected today with a breezy south wind 10-20 mph. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clouds increase tonight as a cold front moves in from the north, sparking scattered showers and storms toward morning. The highest chance of rain is going to be near the Quad Cities and areas north. With the front passing through, it will be cooler with highs in the 80s, but still a little humid.

The holiday weekend will feature temperatures in the 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There may be a stray shower across northern hometowns Saturday, otherwise expect a partly cloudy sky. Independence Day could have a few showers and storms. Timing and location is hard to pin down at this point so stay with TV6 for updates.

TODAY: Breezy, warmer. High: 92°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 72°. Wind: SW/NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms, especially early. High: 84°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

