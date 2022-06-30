More than 2,000 books collected during ‘Cops N’ Kids’ Community Book Drive at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual “Cops N’ Kids” Community Book Drive was a success with more than 2,000 books and $1,500 raised by the Quad Cities community. The event was sponsored by “The Book Rack” in Davenport.

“Cops N’ Kids” promotes positive interaction with law enforcement and encourages literacy in children.

The books donated will go to Davenport police officer to hand out to children at community events.

Some of the books will also be at The Lincoln Center in Davenport for various reading programs throughout the year, as well as the free children’s library being built.

Autoplay Caption

“This year we did get more of those diverse books and we got more new books, brand new books. So, that will go a long way in trying to get kids to love, to learn to love to read. So we are moving forward on our plans for our library and that will be ready to be open at the end of July. And we received enough cash to pay for the renovations that need to be done for that,” said Tracy Singleton, Executive Director of The Lincoln Center.

Singleton is hopeful the book drive will continue to grow each and every year.

“I always see Toys for Tots and the kids, the people that just run up that drive up and help the kids. My goal for this whole thing was that our book drive would be the same as Toys for Tots. And I think we’re getting there and as the community continues to support our efforts in what we’re trying to do with literacy here in the Quad Cities, I only see this getting bigger and bigger,” said Singleton.

If you would like to donate books to “Cops N’ Kids” or any of the programs at The Lincoln Center, you can drop your donation off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Lincoln Center in Davenport, located at 318 N. 7th Street.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.