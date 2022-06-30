Advertisement

Popsicle Pitstops coming to Moline parks in July

By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -Moline has come up with a “cool” way to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month. Every Thursday in July, city leaders will be handing out free popsicles in a different city park. The giveaway is sponsored by Dead Poet’s Espresso. Parks officials are telling the community to come out and enjoy a cool treat as a thank you for supporting Moline Parks and Recreation.

Here’s a list of the locations: July 7 in Millennium Park, July 14 in Karstens Park, July 21 in Stephens Park and July 28 in Browning Park. All the Popsicle Pitstops will be on Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your kids, stop on your lunch break with coworkers or just take a walk to the park. All ages are welcome. There will also be other giveaways, yard games and handouts. Only one popsicle per person, while supplies last..

