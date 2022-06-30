Purple Violet Shop is a flower store and so much more

Advertisement

Purple Violet Shop is a local flower store and so much more
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -She had a deep love for flowers since she was a little girl. And then so much later in life, her retirement dream became owning a flower shop.

In May of 2020, that dream came true for Anita Hatalsky, owner of Purple Violet Shop in Coal Valley.

The shop is unique from other flower shops in that they use vintage vases whenever possible and customers can choose their own flowers and make their own arrangement.

Their garden center sells hanging baskets, bedding plants and garden vegetable plants. Their specialty is native plants that attract pollinators including hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees. Violet Purple Shop has been raising and releasing monarch butterflies, too. A variety of items to support the monarch butterfly project are also available at the store.

There is also an outdoor fresh produce market and an indoor year-round market will be officially unveiled on July 1.

Viewers are encouraged to visit them in Coal Valley and mention that you saw the segment on Paula Sands Live to receive a free chocolate.

Follow the business on Facebook HERE.

Purple Violet Shop / 206 West 1st Avenue (Route 6) / Coal Valley, IL / (309) 524-3777

