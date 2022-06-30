Robert Half: Wage discrepancy, employee retention problems are current trending workplace issues

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Robert Half representative Alexandra Parker joins PSL to highlight a couple of prevailing hot topics in the American workplace right now.

The first topic is about wage discrepancy or pay compression. This issue is explored in detail here: 56% Of U.S. Companies Have Experienced Pay Compression In The Last 12 Months, Robert Half Research Finds - Apr 8, 2022

The other topic is about worker optimism in attaining a better job with higher pay and more flexibility. See more here: 4 In 10 U.S. Workers Considering A Job Change In The Second Half Of 2022 - Jun 15, 2022 (roberthalf.com)

