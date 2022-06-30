Advertisement

Unusual (yet delicious) brewing method: Steeped Coffee

Steeped Coffee
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An entrepreneur recognized that there existed a niche for an eco-friendly coffee that brewed gourmet taste without using machines.

That was the leaping-off point for Josh Wilbur. That’s when he came up with the idea for Steeped Coffee bags. These eco-friendly, completely compostable coffee bags steep like tea, and are available in mild, medium, dark, French and decaf roasts. All you need is hot water to brew up a great cup of java.

It’s been named among the best “instant” coffees by Good Housekeeping and ESQUIRE, and has been included in Ellen Degeneres’ popular food subscription box. In addition, the company is giving back by providing 20% of all sales to FEEDING AMERICA to help fight hunger, and provides free coffee to healthcare heroes. Steeped Coffee is available for contactless delivery on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at select Whole Foods, and through premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee services.

Learn more by visiting the company website at Steeped Coffee, call 831-316-4898, or e-mail support@steepedcoffee.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
K9 Resorts opens in Davenport on July 9.
Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

Latest News

Violet Purple Shop in Coal Valley, IL
Purple Violet Shop is a flower store and so much more
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on theft charges
37th Annual Moonlight Chase in Eldridge set for July 9, 2022.
After-dark Moonlight Chase in Eldridge returns on July 9
Tying allowance to completing chores
Why parents should tie a child’s allowance to chores