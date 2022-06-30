Unusual (yet delicious) brewing method: Steeped Coffee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An entrepreneur recognized that there existed a niche for an eco-friendly coffee that brewed gourmet taste without using machines.

That was the leaping-off point for Josh Wilbur. That’s when he came up with the idea for Steeped Coffee bags. These eco-friendly, completely compostable coffee bags steep like tea, and are available in mild, medium, dark, French and decaf roasts. All you need is hot water to brew up a great cup of java.

It’s been named among the best “instant” coffees by Good Housekeeping and ESQUIRE, and has been included in Ellen Degeneres’ popular food subscription box. In addition, the company is giving back by providing 20% of all sales to FEEDING AMERICA to help fight hunger, and provides free coffee to healthcare heroes. Steeped Coffee is available for contactless delivery on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, at select Whole Foods, and through premium environmentally conscious supermarkets, luxury hotels, and offices with craft coffee services.

Learn more by visiting the company website at Steeped Coffee, call 831-316-4898, or e-mail support@steepedcoffee.com.

