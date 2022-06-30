Volunteers help JDC run smoothly

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - It takes many people to put together the John Deere Classic, including tournament staff, the players, and volunteers.

Throughout the John Deere Classic, volunteers are seen wearing green shirts and helping fans find what they are looking for. Some volunteers have helped at the tournament for over 20 years and said they have a lot of pride in their roles.

“The people are so kind and thoughtful. I want to give back to the community. There is so much life here, and the future is just brimming,” said Lenore Knock, a John Deere Classic volunteer for 23 years. “It keeps introducing more and more people to the Quad Cities.”

“It’s a family reunion all over again. You find out what [other families are] doing,” said Jim Manley, a John Deere Classic volunteer for over 30 years. “Things have changed in a year. We’re all a year older, so it’s a lot of fun.”

