Young golfers enjoy the opportunity to interact with PGA pros at ‘First Tee Youth Day’

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Pros Cameron Champ and Wesley Bryan led the First Tee Youth Day Wednesday.

Both Champ and Bryan talked with young golfers about how they first got into golf, their practice routines, and showed off their accuracy by hitting golf balls into small glass windows. The event was a moment both the kids and the parents won’t soon forget.

“It just kind of warms your heart as a parent to see these pros out here on a hot day and the time before they play to, you know, show these kids what it is all about and just teaching them lessons, and showing them what they can do,” said Liz Miller. “This is [my son August’s] first year in First Tee, so, just to experience it all and get to see the pros up close and in person, is nice.”

After the event, Champ and Bryan gave autographs to the young golfers.

