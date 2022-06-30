Advertisement

Young golfers enjoy the opportunity to interact with PGA pros at ‘First Tee Youth Day’

After the event, Champ and Bryan gave autographs to the young golfers.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Pros Cameron Champ and Wesley Bryan led the First Tee Youth Day Wednesday.

Both Champ and Bryan talked with young golfers about how they first got into golf, their practice routines, and showed off their accuracy by hitting golf balls into small glass windows. The event was a moment both the kids and the parents won’t soon forget.

“It just kind of warms your heart as a parent to see these pros out here on a hot day and the time before they play to, you know, show these kids what it is all about and just teaching them lessons, and showing them what they can do,” said Liz Miller. “This is [my son August’s] first year in First Tee, so, just to experience it all and get to see the pros up close and in person, is nice.”

After the event, Champ and Bryan gave autographs to the young golfers.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Hall was charged with first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery, a Class X...
Police: Man arrested after death of 2-month-old
Teen hurt after shooting in Davenport Monday night
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
A 19-year-old man was shot late Monday night in Davenport, according to police.
Police: 19-year-old shot in Davenport

Latest News

It takes many people to put together the John Deere Classic, including tournament staff, the...
Volunteers help JDC run smoothly
It takes many people to put together the John Deere Classic, including tournament staff, the...
Volunteers help to ensure JDC runs smoothly
After the event, Champ and Bryan gave autographs to the young golfers.
Young golfers enjoy First Tee Youth Day
Illinois primary election results
Summer primary doesn’t change much for Knox County election officials